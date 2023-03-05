Home World Athens, violent clashes between police and demonstrators after the train disaster – Corriere TV
World

Athens, violent clashes between police and demonstrators after the train disaster – Corriere TV

by admin
Athens, violent clashes between police and demonstrators after the train disaster – Corriere TV

Violent clashes between police and protesters in Athens on the sidelines of the demonstration after the train disaster in Greece that left 57 dead

Violent clashes between police and protesters ad Athens (the images shared on social media by journalist Vedat Yeler) on the sidelines of the event after train crash in Greece which resulted 57 dead. In front of Parliament, where they had gathered at thousandssome demonstrators have set on fire rubbish bins and thrown Molotov cocktails. The police have answered with tear gas, stun grenades and lightening charges.

March 5, 2023 – Updated March 5, 2023, 12:42 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Nashuai:Muciara does not have an absolute starting guarantee that Mazrawi still needs to adapt to the rhythm of the Bundesliga – yqqlm

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 March...

Manchester City wants Guardiola | Sports

Consequences of artificial teeth | Magazine

Coach leaves from Villabate, ends up off the...

Japan’s birth population exceeds 800,000 for the first...

Dylan Dog: “The City with No Name”

Cases of poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran continue...

Goran Dragić signed for Milwaukee | Sports

Donald Trump is tightening his grip on the...

Vegetable supplies tighten as Brits prepare to fend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy