Violent clashes between police and protesters in Athens on the sidelines of the demonstration after the train disaster in Greece that left 57 dead

Violent clashes between police and protesters ad Athens (the images shared on social media by journalist Vedat Yeler) on the sidelines of the event after train crash in Greece which resulted 57 dead. In front of Parliament, where they had gathered at thousandssome demonstrators have set on fire rubbish bins and thrown Molotov cocktails. The police have answered with tear gas, stun grenades and lightening charges.