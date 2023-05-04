Athlete Tori Bowie found dead | Sport

The tragic fate of the great champion, winner of gold medals at both the Olympic Games and the World Championship.

Source: Profimedia

World sport was left in shock – an athlete Tori Bouvi, Olympic and world champion, was found dead at her home in the US. After not seeing her for several days, family and friends called the police, who found a lifeless body in her home in Florida.

The first information from the scene did not reveal many details about the death, but now the American media has learned the details of this case. Allegedly, Tori Bowie has had mental problems in recent months and therefore avoided public appearances, except for meetings with friends and family members. They were the ones who reported her missing, and the outcome of the search was the worst possible.

There were no signs of a break-in or struggle in the home of the famous athlete, and the unofficial details of the investigation are that there were no physical injuries on her body. All of that would could indicate suicide, which may be confirmed by an additional investigation that will be conducted in the coming days. Even before that, the world will understand how much of a tragedy happened, as American fans and fans of athletics have been saying goodbye to her for hours.

It’s Tori Bowie at the Olympic Games in Rio De Janeiro, she won gold in the 4×100 relaysilver in 100 and bronze in 200 meters, while at the World Championships in London in 2017 she was gold in 100 meters and in the 4×100 relay. Also, at the World Championships in Beijing in 2015, she won bronze in the hundred meters.