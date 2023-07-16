Athletics, Larissa Iapichino flares up at the Under 23 European Championships: victory with an astonishing measure, Mihambo draws!

Larissa Iapichino was the big favourite of the eve in Espoo (Finland) and the spearhead of the Italian expedition to the Europe Under 23 athletics did not disappoint expectations in the slightest. The Tuscan champion has won the gold medal in the long jump, from the top of a technical and competitive caliber decidedly superior to this category. The blue is now an international big on the upper level, but she has decided to take part in this event to remember that she is still young and to replenish their youth palmareswhere until this morning stood the under 19 continental title harpooned in 2019.

Larissa Iapichino triumphed with one amazing measure: 6.93 meters with 1.2 m/s of tailwind, tweaking his own outdoor personal of 6.83 signed last May 24 in Kallithea (among other things with 1.8 m/s of breeze in the face). Fiona May’s daughter, coached by her father Gianni, stopped just four centimeters from the 6.97 with which she had conquered the silver medal at the European Indoor Championships this winter (skipping the Italian indoor record).

Our color bearer, returning from two clear victories in the Diamond League (in Florence on 2 June with 6.79 and in Stockholm on 2 July with 6.69), he landed the winning hit on his first attempt and also equaled the best seasonal European performance, or the 6.93 signed by the German Malaika Mihambo (Olympic champion beaten several times by the blue this season) last July 9 in Kassel. Today’s result clearly fuels the self-esteem of Larissa Iapichino, who on Friday 21 July will be engaged in Monaco for the ninth stage of the Diamond League: a new duel not to be missed with Mihambo, with the Serbian Ivana Vuleta and with the other big names on the circuit.

The appointment in the Principality will represent a further test of approaching the World Cup, now only a month away. Larissa Iapichino has done quite a lot early birthday gift, given that Tuesday 18 July will blow out 21 candles. Returning to today’s race, the Tuscan had placed 6.93 at the opening, then a 6.67 (1.1 m/s of favorable wind) and at that point, probably as a precaution to avoid physical problems, she made the decision not to jump again .

The Swedish Maja Askag (6.73) and the Spanish Tessy Ebosole (6.63) are clearly beaten, while the awaited German Mikaelle Assani, author of a 6.91 in the season, stops in sixth place (6.49) behind the Spanish Maria Vicente (6.56, already winner of the triple jump) and the Swedish Tilde Johansson (6.56).

Photo: FIDAL/Colombo

