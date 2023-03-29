Home World Atlas Fallen slides in August
Atlas Fallen slides in August

Focus Entertainment and Deck 13 today announced their exciting new action-RPG Atlas Fallen will no longer arrive in mid-May, as planned so far, but has been postponed to August 10th.

The German team, already responsible for titles such as Lords of the Fallen e The Surgepublished a message in which he states that he wants to take more time to be able to release the best possible version of the game.

But we won’t be left dry-mouthed until August anyway: the studio has in fact revealed that it will be showing the game again, including the co-op gameplay “in early summer“; it is possible that it will be shown during the E3 period (which will increasingly probably take place only in digital form, given the many defections received from the physical fair) or during the Summer Game Fest by Geoff Keighley. We will keep you informed!

