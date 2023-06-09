Home » Atlus accidentally reveals Persona 3 Reload and P5 Tactica ahead of the Xbox Showcase
by admin
Should have been two of the surprise announcements of theXbox Games Showcasebut Atlus mistakenly posted them to Instagram ahead of time, revealing Persona 3 Reloadremake of the highly acclaimed P3, and the new strategy title Persona 5 Tactics, both coming to Game Pass at launch.

The first, Persona 3 Reloadis indicated at the output ad early 2024; Persona 5 Tactics is instead expected for the November 17th. The announcement trailers have been released for both titles, which you can find below.

MX Video – Persona 3 Reload

