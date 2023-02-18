Home World Atomic Heart will be playable early with the New Zealand cheat
Atomic Heart will be playable early with the New Zealand cheat

Atomic Heart will be playable early with the New Zealand cheat

Today Focus Entertainment revealed the times when Atomic Heart will be playable on launch day, and we find that the publisher has opted to launch the game again this time at midnight on February 21 in each individual country. This means that we will be able to use the now well-known “New Zealand makeup” to play it in advance!

For those unfamiliar with it, it is a gimmick to play early games that have a launch like that of Atomic Heart: being New Zealand 12 hours ahead of our time zone, just set the location of our console in NZ from the system settings, to allow us to play the title 12 hours beforein this case from 12:00 (midday) on Monday 20 February.

If you can’t wait to play it, then, you just have to wait for noon on Monday!

