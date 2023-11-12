Atp Finals: Sinner configge Tsitsipas con un doppio 6-4 – Atp Finals

Winning debut for Jannik Sinner, number 4 in the world ranking, at the Nitto ATP Tennis Finals in Turin. The South Tyrolean defeated the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas (number 5 ATP) with a double 6-4 in just under an hour and a half of play.

In the evening another eagerly awaited debut will be that of world number 1 Novak Djokovic who will challenge one of the emerging young players, the Danish Holger Rune. A guaranteed spectacle, therefore, for the first day of what, in terms of tickets sold, are already record-breaking Finals.

