A Montecarlo it is the day of the blue derby which is giving away a place in the semifinals in the Masters 1000 on the red clay of the Principality. In front of Lorenzo Musetti, who beat world number one Novak Djokovic in the round of 16, e Jannik Sinnerwhich he passed Hubert Hurkacz. The match will close the day as the organizers have included it as the fourth match on Central Court. In the first two quarters, the Russian Andrey Rublev he beat the German Jan-Lennard Struff and the American Taylor Fritz he overtook the defending champion, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas. From 15 in the field Medvedev-Rune, to follow the Italian derby. Between Sinner and Musetti there is only one official precedent, dating back to 2021: on the indoor carpet in Antwerp the South Tyrolean won 7-5, 6-2.

Rublev first semifinalist Fritz in semifinal, battuto Tsitsipas Taylor Fritz he is the second semi-finalist of the Montecarlo Masters 1000. The American, world number 10 and eighth seed, beat the Greek 6-2 6-4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, number 3 in the ranking and second favorite of the tournament as well as defending champion. In the semifinals Fritz will face the Russian Andrey Rublev. Tsitsipas ahead in the second set Stefanos Tsitsipas he is ahead 3-2 in the second set of the match against Taylor Fritz. There were no breaks. Fritz won the first set 6-2. See also Zelensky: Franco-Russian dialogue is a waste of time Fritz wins first set against Tsitsipas Taylor Fritz won 6-2 the first set against Stefanos Tsitsipas valid for the quarter-finals.

Taylor Fritz (reuters) Fritz ahead in the first set Taylor Fritz he leads 4-0 in the first set against Tsitsipas. The American broke his opponent’s serve in the first and third games. Al via Fritz-Tsitsipas The second quarter-final has begun. In front of the American Taylor Fritznumber 10 in the world, and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipasnumber 3 in the ranking. Rublev first semifinalist Andrey Rublev he qualified for the semifinals. The Russian, seeded number 5, beat the German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1 7-6(5). He will face the winner of the match between the American Taylor Fritz and the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals. Rublev-Struff, tie break in the second set The second set of the match between Rublev e Struff. The German returned the break to the Russian in the eighth game and then the match continued in balance until 6-6 Rublev makes the break Break of Rublev in the seventh game of the second set of the challenge against Struff. The Russian is ahead 4-3 and serves after winning the first set 6-1.

Andrey Rublev (afp) Rublev-Struff, balance in the second set Rublev and Struff are up 2-2 in the second set of the first quarterfinal. There have been no breaks so far Rublev wins first set against Struff Andrey Rublev won first set of quarterfinal against Struff. The Russian won 6-1 in 26′ of play. On the field Struff-Rublev The quarterfinals program has started. On the field there are German Jan-Lennard Struff and Russian Andrey Rublev, 5th seed. Rublev leads 4-1 in the first set.