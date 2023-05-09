ATP Rome 2023, Jannik Sinner’s draw. Ruud possible stumbling block in the quarterfinals before Djokovic or Rune

The march towards the Internationals of Italy has now begun. The draws for the third and last Masters1000 on clay of the season were held a little while ago, an appointment that anticipates Roland Garros; returns to the field Jannik Sinnerwho from the eighth seed of the draw will be able to enjoy a bye in the first round and is inserted in the upper part, that of Novak Djokovic ed Holger Rune. But he would only face them in the semifinals.

In the second round, the South Tyrolean should contend against one of Jaume Munar, fresh from the round of 16 in Madrid, and a qualifier. There is a precedent with the Iberian, which dates back to the Umag 2021 tournament, where the South Tyrolean prevailed with a double 6-4. Despite the good result in the home tournament, the number 75 in the world can be a good way to get up to speed after the post-Barcelona break.

In the third round, the eventual favorite to be able to play with the number 8 in the world is Tallon Greek Railway, also already in the second round. For the Dutchman the season on clay has been one to forget so far, with only one success in Marrakech and four consecutive knockouts. Precisely for this reason the Argentine could peep out Sebastian Baez or the Peruvian Juan Pablo Varillas, playing for the opportunity to face the number 29 seed in the second round. Nothing previous with the albiceleste player, one game and a success with both the Dutchman and the Peruvian.

Sinner would also come as a favorite in the round of 16. The major rock is represented by Karen Khachanov, number 11 on the draw, with whom there have been very hard clashes in the past, the balance is 2-1 for the blue. But to understand how he will react after being busy until the end in Madrid, with the quarterfinals in singles and success in doubles with Andrey Rublev; could therefore make room Francisco Cerundolo, always a tough nut to crack on clay, but beaten in October in Vienna in straight sets.

Having reached the quarterfinals, the result of 2022, the big names begin to cross paths. The main favorite would be Casper Ruud, with which there are two clashes on the concrete both beaten by the blue. The earth would meet the characteristics of the Norwegian, but the number 4 on the draw is going through a difficult moment, exiting prematurely in Montecarlo, Barcelona and Madrid. A hole could therefore be created in that area, where many can take advantage of it: from Tommy Paul a Botic van de Zandschulp ad Alexander Bublik o Ben Shelton. And if it goes on, the dream rematches could come with Novak Djokovic by Holger Rune or Carlos Alcaraz.

