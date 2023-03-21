Here’s who we’ll be watching on the pitches in Mladen Stojanović Park in Banja Luka.

Source: Mondo – Slaven Petković

Banjaluka will host the ATP tournament “Serbian Open” from April 17 to 23, and while the works in the Mladen Stojanović park continue, the list of participants is being filled.

The first name is certainly the best tennis player in the world Novak Djokovic who officially confirmed his arrival in Banja Luka, and among the players from the Top 10 there is also Andrej Rubljov, who is defending the title won last year in Belgrade.

In the meantime, Borna Ćorić, Jirži Lehečka, Stanislav Vavrinka confirmed their participation, and now the almost complete list of participants is known.

The latest big name coming to the Serbian Open in Banjaluk is French veteran Rišar Gaske (40th on the ATP list), who is seeded sixth.

Apart from him, the holders are in order from first to eighth: Novak Djokovic (2), Andrei Rublev (7), Borna Coric (20), Miomir Kecmanović (35), Dutch tennis player House Grikspur (36), Jirži Lehečka (44), and French Benzamen Bonzi (49).

The main draw also includes a Slovak tennis player Aleks Molčan (56), Serbian tennis players Laszlo Đere (58), Dusan Lajović (76), Filip Krajinovic (77), French Greg Barer (65), Argentinian Federiko Koria (67), famous Swiss tennis player Stanislas Vavrinka (87), Peruanac Huan Pablo Varijas (88), Italian Fabio Fognini (91), an Australian of Russian origin Alexey Popirin (93) and Italian tennis player Marko Cekinato (95).

Apart from them, there will be four more players whose names we are still waiting for in the main draw, and three players with a “wild card”, one of whom should be the owner of the “invitation card”. Gael Monfis.

The main draw will also include four qualifiers, and two players with “Special Exempt” status, that is, two itenizers who will be included in the main draw because they cannot play the qualifiers in Banja Luka due to their obligations at other tournaments.

The list of participants has not yet been officially confirmed, everything should be known very soon, and we will see if there will be any withdrawals from the players who are currently on the list.