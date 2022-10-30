Kiev – A swarm of nine Ukrainian drones from the air and seven other drone-speedboats on the surface of the water attacked Russian ships at anchor in the port of Sevastopol, in the Crimea, starting at four in the morning. The Moscow government plays down and says that only the Ivan Golubets demining unit has been hit and yet it also claims that the ships attacked are the same ones that escort the ships loaded with grain that leave the coasts of Ukraine thanks to the three-party agreement on the export signed in July with Turkey and the United Nations.