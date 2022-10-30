Home World Attack in Crimea on Russian ships. And Moscow blocks the wheat deal
World

Attack in Crimea on Russian ships. And Moscow blocks the wheat deal

by admin
Attack in Crimea on Russian ships. And Moscow blocks the wheat deal

Kiev – A swarm of nine Ukrainian drones from the air and seven other drone-speedboats on the surface of the water attacked Russian ships at anchor in the port of Sevastopol, in the Crimea, starting at four in the morning. The Moscow government plays down and says that only the Ivan Golubets demining unit has been hit and yet it also claims that the ships attacked are the same ones that escort the ships loaded with grain that leave the coasts of Ukraine thanks to the three-party agreement on the export signed in July with Turkey and the United Nations.

See also  Sanctions, Putin on the counterattack: "We manage the assets left by foreigners"

You may also like

And now it’s up to Meloni but on...

Moscow, in Lubyanka Square the challenge to the...

WHO: Close monitoring of Omicron subtype variants XBB...

At least 151 killed in Seoul Halloween stampede

Itaewon stampede in Seoul, South Korea: more than...

Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs makes a complete...

Childhood RSV cases surge US hospital beds are...

Putin’s 300,000 national conscription ends, 82,000 new troops...

British media: Queen’s head hits bird as she...

Bellisario Foundation, women leaders for peace in Ukraine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy