“This story and these illogical scenarios that the Turkish government is spreading are an attempt to defame the Autonomous Administration and justify its attacks on our region”, says Muhammad Hassan, voicing the concerns of the Syrian Kurds who after the attack in Istanbul and Ankara’s accusations fear a new Turkish military operation in northern Syria. The Erdogan government in fact claims that the Syrian Kurds and the Iraqi Kurds are responsible for the attack, which was allegedly carried out by a Syrian trained “by the PKK”, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party considered a terrorist organization by the US and the EU, and under orders “of Kobane”, according to the Turkish Interior Minister Soylu.

Kurds, Islamic State and Armenians: Erdogan’s transversal enemies by Daniele Raineri

November 13, 2022



The response of the Kurds of Rojava

“The Syrian Democratic Forces and the Autonomous Administration have issued statements denying any connection to this terrorist attack”, replies Hassan, pointing out that “certainly this type of attack is not in line with our fight for our legitimate rights in Syria” . The Syrian Democratic Forces operating in northern Syria, which include Kurds and Arabs, have denied any connection with the bloody events in Istanbul, following the clear denial of any involvement widespread by the leaders of the PKK in Iraq.

Civilians and local observers in northeastern Syria fear that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may now make the most of the anti-Syrian and anti-PKK popular emotional wave, also in view of the elections in June, to launch the much-heralded ” vast military operation “in and around Kobane.

Massacre in Turkey, a Syrian woman arrested: “Me, trained as an intelligence officer of the PKK” by Gabriella Colarusso

November 14, 2022



For some time Erdogan has been aiming to extend Turkish hegemony along the entire strip of Syrian territory close to the Turkish border and bring under control the “rebel Kobane”, known in the West for its heroic resistance against Isis.

Zerocalcare’s doubts: “Erdogan wants to legitimize the invasion”

The well-known Italian cartoonist Zerocalcare has recounted his deeds in a very successful work, Kobane Calling, the result of a long journey by the author in Rojava. Yesterday Zerocalcare spoke on the attack in Istanbul from his Twitter profile: “What was declared by Turkey, a country whose prisons are full of journalists and closed newspapers are no longer counted, for me it has no more reliability than what the Kurdish guerrilla claims, who has always taken responsibility for her actions by claiming them “, says the artist.

Attack in Istanbul, a Syrian woman arrested. Ankara: “Kurdish matrix” by Gabriella Colarusso

November 15, 2022



“Without wanting to play investigators, because none of us have the tools, there are a number of points that seem far-fetched,” he adds. “The alleged bomber is from the PKK intelligence, but she acts uncovered and then returns quietly to her house where she is arrested. Erdogan claims that the order for the attack comes from Kobane. the YPG, which do not operate outside Rojava), coincidentally is the city that Erdogan says he has been wanting to conquer for months. Only that invading Kobane and bringing the jihadists back there … is difficult in the face of public opinion around the world. Now it becomes “the place from which the attack started”, which legitimizes the large-scale invasion that Turkey has been announcing for months “.

The Turkish president, concludes Zerocalcare, is the one who “gains from this attack”, because “he compacts a piece of the country, distracts from the economic crisis and legitimizes the invasion of north-eastern Syria that he has been preparing for months. And who loses: the Kurds “.