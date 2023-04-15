Home World Attack in Japan, paper bomb thrown during a rally with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A man arrested
Attack in Japan, paper bomb thrown during a rally with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. A man arrested

Less than a year after the assassination attempt on the former prime minister Shinzo Abewhich took place during an electoral rally, fear returns in Japan. The same dynamic was repeated in the late morning of today in the city of wakayamain the southwest of the archipelago, where the chief executive, Fumio Kishidawas located near the port of Saikazaki to give support to the candidate of the Liberal Democratic party, on the occasion of the upcoming elections district elections. The police said he arrested a man who threw a explosive device similar to a paper bomb in the direction of the premier, before being reached and blocked by the police. The explosion, albeit contained, of the bomb created confusion but caused no injuries in the crowd, and the same In person he was unhurt in the crash. His speech has been cancelled, while light is shed on the umpteenth episode of what appears to all intents and purposes the gesture of a deranged man and on the adequacy of the security measures that regulate events of this magnitude, compared to Western standards. Although the Japan has the lowest rate crime between developed countries and the use of weapons is highly circumscribed, the presence, albeit sporadic, of individual criminal acts calls for greater caution authority. Last July’s assassination of Abethe longest-serving post-war Japanese prime minister, was executed by a persona who managed to freely approach the premier during an electoral rally taking place in the city of Narabefore exploding two close-range shots with a craft gun.

