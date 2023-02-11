He ran over six people who were at the bus stopkilling a bambino aged 6 and a 20enne. New bombing a Jerusalemwhere a Palestinian of Bethlehem crashed his car into a group of people waiting for the bus in the neighborhood of ramotmostly inhabited by ultra-orthodox. Several people remained woundsincluding another minor considered to be in critical condition.

The bomber – identified as Hossein Karakaa 31-year-old resident of the Isawiya district of East Jerusalem – it was killed soon after by an armed civilian, Israeli media reported. Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu he ordered the immediate demolition of his house, announces the Jerusalem Post.

A Facebook account, reportedly belonging to the terroristreleased a series of post in the last months they glorified Hezbollah and Palestinian fighters, including a defining post “hero” the terrorist who carried out a fire attack on the Shuafa checkpointt last year.

Arrived at the site of the attack, the Minister for National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir explained that he wanted to present a law next week allowing the police to search the box without warrant: “Enough with the approach that if we do something we will do them get angry. Enough! Now there are terrorist attacks.”