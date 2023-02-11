Asher Menachem Pally, the 8-year-old boy who was seriously injured in the attack launched yesterday in the Ramot neighborhood in Jerusalem, did not make it, where a 31-year-old Palestinian drove his car at full speed against some people gathered at the bus stop.

Her brother Jacob, who was six years old, had been the first victim of the attack. The children’s father remains hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, as reported by the broadcaster N12. Thus the number of people killed by the Palestinian bomber rises to three.

The third victim is a 20-year-old student at a religious school who got married two months ago and died in hospital from his injuries. The Palestinian bomber, Hossein Karaka, was killed by an armed civilian.

The child’s death brings to three the number of Israeli dead in the attack on Ramot, an area of ​​Jewish settlement in the eastern – and annexed by Israel – part of the Holy City. His brother, Yaakov Yisrael Paley, aged 6, died instantly, while Alter Shlomo Lederman, a 20-year-old yeshiva (Talmudic school) student, died yesterday shortly after being transferred to hospital.

“On Shabat (the Jewish weekly rest period), 8-year-old Asher Menahem Paley, who was seriously injured in the Ramot attack, died,” Jerusalem’s Shaare Tzedek Hospital said in a statement.

«He arrived in critical condition (…) Numerous teams from the trauma unit, emergency room, pediatric intensive care, pediatric surgery and neurosurgery fought for many hours to save his life, but sadly they had to pronounce him dead » reads the press release.

Among the four injured in the attack are the father of the two children killed, who is still in hospital, and their older brother, aged 10, according to hospital sources and Israeli media.