LONDON. Mark Galeotti, one of the greatest experts on Russia across the Channel and author of twenty books on the subject, who is behind the attack against the ultra-nationalist Russian blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St. Petersburg, the city of Vladimir Putin?

“Perhaps the Ukrainians through their security forces. Or a “freelance” operation, detached from the official blocks of Kiev. A warning, as happened in the sabotage of the gas pipeline