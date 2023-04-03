Kramatorsk – Il propagandista militare Vladlen Tatarsky – alias at Maksim Fomin – murdered by a bomb in a St. Petersburg cafe was, as Woody Allen quipped, “the kind of man who if found with a dagger in his back there wouldn’t be enough room on the suspects’ platform.” It was a professional attack, probably carried out with less than a kilogram of military-grade explosive hidden inside a statuette, and there are two possible leads: Ukrainian or Russian mandates.