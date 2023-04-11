ROME. The body of Alessandro Parini, the young 35-year-old lawyer who was the victim of a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, has returned to Italy. The plane, an Airbus A319, landed on the Ciampino airport runway shortly before 3 pm. Waiting for it, in addition to his family, were the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, the Israeli ambassador in Italy, Alon Bar and the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri The coffin, wrapped in the tricolor, was transferred to the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic hospital, where the autopsy will be carried out tomorrow.

The examination, ordered by the Rome prosecutor’s office, will have to clarify whether the young man died from the injuries caused by the impact with the car, in which the alleged attacker, Yousef Abu Jaber, also dead, would have launched himself against people, on the waterfront. It will also serve to exclude that Parini was hit by a bullet fired by the police at Abu Jaber. The Carabinieri del Ros are investigating the case, coordinated by the Capitoline prosecutor with the deputy prosecutor Michele Prestipino and the prosecutor Gianfederica Dito. The hypothesized crimes are an attack with the aim of terrorism, homicide and injuries.

Today some of Alessandro Parini’s friends who were with him that evening were interviewed by the Carabinieri del Ros. According to their reconstruction, the group of friends was walking near the Tel Aviv seafront when the sound of a car proceeding at high speed arrived, then shots were heard. The young people said they only saw the body of their friend lying on the ground later. The funeral of the young man, according to LaPresse, will be held on Thursday 13 April at 3 pm at the church of San Pietro e Paolo in Rome.