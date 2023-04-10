The post-mortem examination of Alessandro Parini’s body has ended in Tel Aviv. After further checks, the authorities ruled out the initial hypothesis of a gunshot wound. The death was due to injuries caused by the collision. The authorization for the transport of the body is awaited. The arrival in Italy probably from tomorrow onwards.

Israel, attack on the Tel Aviv seafront. An Italian tourist has died: it is Alessandro Parini, 35 years old, from Rome. Islamic jihad claims by Gabriella Colarusso

07 April 2023



The first reconstructions and the denial

According to testimonies collected by the local press in the first minutes after the attack, and then taken up by the international media, Parini would have died as a result of wounds caused by gunshots. However, this element is now denied by the Israeli authorities.

The first doubts about the reconstruction emerged yesterday afternoon in Haaretz, according to the Israeli newspaper, the Tel Aviv police considered the hypothesis that what happened may not have been a terrorist attack. Haaretz also quoted yesterday a police source who allegedly reported that no weapons were found in Jaber’s car, only a toy gun.

This morning Haaretz returned to the subject citing a “high-ranking police source” who confirmed the official version: “Parini was killed by the impact with the car”.

The doubts of the family of the alleged bomber

In the evening, however, police spokesman Dean Elsdunne told the press that both the Israeli police and the Shin Bet (Domestic Security Service) “are treating the case as a terrorist attack”, and added that “he cannot go into details given ongoing investigation”.

The brother of the alleged bomber – Yusef Abu Jaber (45 years old) – had intervened last night saying that the case should rather be treated as an “accident”. The driver of the car that killed the Italian tourist and others was later shot dead on the spot by an Israeli security agent. According to family members, the reconstruction by the Israeli authorities does not add up “it has been changed many times”.