Attack in Tel Aviv, "we were walking and the car suddenly appeared": the story of Alessandro Parini's friends

Attack in Tel Aviv, “we were walking and the car suddenly appeared”: the story of Alessandro Parini’s friends

“She appeared the carhe was dragged to terra“. In a nutshell the friends of Alessandro Parisi they try to rebuild i tragic moments in which the vehicle crashed into the crowd of tourists who were strolling along the seafront Tel Avivshooting and sowing panic before roll over under the blows of the Israeli security guard. The Roman lawyer of 35 years he is the only victim of the bombing, which provoked others set wounded: two are in turn Italian.

The group of friends, as the father told Enzo Parini a The messenger, had just arrived in Israel. Tel Aviv is crowded with tourists during the Easter holidays and the waterfront is one of the places more frequented, especially in the evening. “We were walking on the seafront”, Alessandro Parini’s friends tell the Roman newspaper. “Suddenly the car appeared. Here we are moved immediately. And the terrorist ran to our friends. Fell to the ground and began to to bleed from the head”, their reconstruction. The bomber was killed by the police, while he was probably still trying to shoot at passers-by. The wounded, even if they are not Italians, are all tourists: three would be British citizens.

Attack in Tel Aviv, Alessandro Parini killed and two other Italians wounded. The car on the crowd and the shots: what happened

