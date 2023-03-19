Vanja Stokić, the chief and responsible editor of the “etrafika” portal, was injured in this evening’s attack by hooligans in Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO

Hooligans attacked the participants of the meeting of the coordination committee of the organization “Bih Pride Parade” in the premises of the Transparency International of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Krfska Street in the Banja Luka neighborhood of Obilićevo.

The portal “mojabanjaluka.info” writes that the hooligans threw Vanja Stokić over the wall.

“The guy who was with her was punched in the head, and then hit with a bottle. After being examined by the Emergency Medical Service, they were sent for further tests to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska,” the aforementioned portal states.

The organizing committee of the BH pride parade was just physically attacked by dozens of hooligans in Banja Luka. Three were injured, we stayed at the police station. — Melani Isovic (@melaniisovic)March 18, 2023

PU Banjaluka announced that tonight around 18:45 they were notified of a violation of public order and peace in front of the premises of a non-governmental organization in Krfska Street in Banjaluka, in such a way that several unknown persons physically and verbally attacked a group of citizens who had gathered on their own initiative in front of said premises.

“One person was given medical help at the Banja Luka Emergency Medical Service due to physical injuries, while the rest of the gathered citizens, accompanied by police officers, entered the premises of the Banjaluka Police Department, for the sake of personal safety and hearing as injured persons,” the statement reads.

The portal “Buka” announced earlier this evening that three people were injured in the incident in the Obilićeva settlement and that they were transferred to the emergency service.

As a reminder, this morning the police banned the previously announced gathering “BH Pride Parade”, which planned a screening of the film “Pride”, a discussion on rights and freedoms and a party in the DKC Incel space. This gathering was banned with the explanation that the activists are threatened after a series of threats and that their safety cannot be guaranteed.