Home World Attack of the hooligans of Banja Luka | Info
World

Attack of the hooligans of Banja Luka | Info

by admin
Attack of the hooligans of Banja Luka | Info

Vanja Stokić, the chief and responsible editor of the “etrafika” portal, was injured in this evening’s attack by hooligans in Banja Luka.

Source: MONDO

Hooligans attacked the participants of the meeting of the coordination committee of the organization “Bih Pride Parade” in the premises of the Transparency International of Bosnia and Herzegovina in Krfska Street in the Banja Luka neighborhood of Obilićevo.

The portal “mojabanjaluka.info” writes that the hooligans threw Vanja Stokić over the wall.

“The guy who was with her was punched in the head, and then hit with a bottle. After being examined by the Emergency Medical Service, they were sent for further tests to the University Clinical Center of the Republic of Srpska,” the aforementioned portal states.

PU Banjaluka announced that tonight around 18:45 they were notified of a violation of public order and peace in front of the premises of a non-governmental organization in Krfska Street in Banjaluka, in such a way that several unknown persons physically and verbally attacked a group of citizens who had gathered on their own initiative in front of said premises.

“One person was given medical help at the Banja Luka Emergency Medical Service due to physical injuries, while the rest of the gathered citizens, accompanied by police officers, entered the premises of the Banjaluka Police Department, for the sake of personal safety and hearing as injured persons,” the statement reads.

See also  German Finance Minister: The new German government is formulating a tax cut policy of more than 30 billion euros

The portal “Buka” announced earlier this evening that three people were injured in the incident in the Obilićeva settlement and that they were transferred to the emergency service.

As a reminder, this morning the police banned the previously announced gathering “BH Pride Parade”, which planned a screening of the film “Pride”, a discussion on rights and freedoms and a party in the DKC Incel space. This gathering was banned with the explanation that the activists are threatened after a series of threats and that their safety cannot be guaranteed.

You may also like

Day for the victims of Covid, the ceremony...

Flat tax, Irpef, Irap: the alignments against the...

This is why Putin’s indictment is also a...

Vlada Jovanović and Dragan Gagi Nikolić statements after...

Britain, the United States and Australia finalize the...

Daily horoscope for March 19, 2023 | Magazine...

Palermo a reference point for dubbing: “Created something...

Sagittarius, vitality and physical strength will make you...

Weather forecast March 19, 2023 | Info

Jiangsu: Gathering and sailing to sea, guests and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy