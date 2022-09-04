Home World Attack on a bus in the West Bank: 4 Israelis injured
World

Attack on a bus in the West Bank: 4 Israelis injured

by admin
Attack on a bus in the West Bank: 4 Israelis injured

TEL AVIV – At least 4 Israelis were wounded in a gun attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley in West Bank.

The emergency services and Israeli public radio reported that two of the 4 injured were transported by helicopter to the hospital. According to initial information, the shots were fired from a car which then fled.

More missiles after the agreement for the truce between Israel and Islamic Jihad, then the calm

at Rossella Tercatin

See also  Biden restores tradition after the Trump era: He invited the Obamas to the White House to add their portraits to the collection

You may also like

Luciani’s private letter made public for the first...

Ukraine: enemy soldiers embrace, murals removed in Melbourne...

Card Parolin: Vatican sees agreement with China moving...

US aircraft carrier George Bush with Amerigo Vespucci...

Germany, against the expensive energy maxi aid plan...

California fires, thousands evacuated

Putin will visit the Orient 2022 military exercise,...

Erdogan accuses Greece of occupying Aegean islands and...

Trump calls FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago a “mockery...

Ukraine latest news. Kiev, “drones destroy Russian material...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy