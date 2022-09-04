TEL AVIV – At least 4 Israelis were wounded in a gun attack on a bus in the Jordan Valley in West Bank.
The emergency services and Israeli public radio reported that two of the 4 injured were transported by helicopter to the hospital. According to initial information, the shots were fired from a car which then fled.
at Rossella Tercatin
