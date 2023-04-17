Attack on athletes in Bar | Info

The newly elected President of Montenegro, Jakov Milatović, and other officials condemned today’s attack in Bar on minor athletes from Bosnia and Herzegovina and called on the competent authorities to punish the perpetrators.

Source: mondo.me

After it was announced that four minors physically attacked two athletes of the Sarajevo Athletic Club last night in Bar, who came to Montenegro for training, Milatović said that he expects the competent authorities “to fully investigate the case and adequately sanction the attackers”.

“We must eradicate violence from our society for the sake of the citizens of Montenegro, but also for the sake of all those who come to our country,” wrote Milatović on Twitter.

The President of the Assembly Danijela Đurović stated that the attack on two minor athletes from Sarajevo in the Šušanj Bar settlement “is not a true image of Bar or Montenegro, where people of all faiths and nations are welcome”.

“I sincerely regret last night’s incident in Bar in which young athletes from Sarajevo were injured and apologize to them and their families,” Đurović said on Twitter.

She called on the competent institutions to “fully investigate” the case and adequately punish the perpetrators.

“It is time to stand in the way of juvenile violence, which is taking on worrying proportions,” added Đurović.

Bar Municipality President Dušan Raičević apologized on behalf of the municipality and citizens to the injured minors from Sarajevo, their families and the Sarajevo Athletic Club.

“I use the opportunity to strongly condemn this incident and the hooligan behavior of irresponsible individuals, whose uncivilized behavior is not a true image of Bar, but rather their distorted attitude towards reality,” said Raičević.

He added that Montenegrin society is “firmly founded on the spirit of cosmopolitanism” and that Bar is “a city where all diversities live together for centuries”.

“Bar has particularly close ties with Sarajevo, a city with which we established fraternal ties, and I am convinced that our friendship will be stronger than such isolated incidents and irresponsible behavior of individuals. I remind you that AK Sarajevo has been coming to Bar for preparations for more than 20 years , and this is the first incident that happened, and I’m sure it will be the last,” Raičević said.

He also called on the competent institutions to urgently prosecute those responsible for the attack and to “sanction them fairly” and preserve Bar’s “reputation as a peaceful place open to all”.

The Montenegrin police announced today that minor citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina, aged 17 and 14, reported that they were physically attacked by several unknown persons in front of a store in the Bar settlement of Šušanj.

A minor from Sarajevo was found to have a serious injury in the form of a fractured nose and jaw bone, which is why he was transferred to the Clinical Center of Montenegro after being treated at the General Hospital in Bar, the police said.

Because of the attack on juveniles from Sarajevo, the prosecutor ordered the police to file a report against two 15-year-olds and two 17-year-olds.

Beta