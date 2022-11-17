On July 17, 2014, a Russian BUK missile was fired from an agricultural field near Permovaisk. The confirmation comes from the district court of The Hague which pronounced itself today with the sentence. “Fragments of the Buk missile found in the bodies of the victims are irrefutable proof that it was this missile that caused the downing of the flight,” said Judge Hendrik Steenhuis. The target hit, however, was not placed within the context of the war between Ukraine and the breakaway Donetsk republic. Instead, the Malasya Airlines plane, known today as MH17, fell and was smashed to smithereens. The aircraft had 283 passengers, mostly Dutch, and 15 crew members on board. Those responsible for that massacre were judged today by the Dutch court of justice, after Ukraine ceded jurisdiction to the Netherlands, given the high number of victims who came from that country.

Not only that, but the court also ruled that Russia had, at the time of the incident, complete control over the breakaway Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). He took part in military decisions and supported the fight of the Dpr by sending weapons. Despite this, it has not been possible to give those responsible the immunity due to soldiers who carry out such actions in a context of war, because both Russia and the DPR have always denied that the militiamen were integrated into the Russian army. The evidence used, especially telephone interceptions, suggest that the three men believed they were shooting down a Ukrainian jet fighter.

Three defendants, Girkin, Kharchenko and Dubinskiy are sentenced to life imprisonment for murder for their roles in the affair. Fourth, Pulatov is not responsible for either crime. The three men will have to pay compensation of at least 16 million euros to the relatives of the victims.

The defendants

The older defendant, Igor Girkin, is a 51-year-old former colonel of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), central to the Russian occupation of Crimea and removed as Supreme Commander of the DPR after losing the city of Sloviansk, in the Donetsk region. At the time of the downing, he was defense minister and commander of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the region where the plane was shot down. Girkin is reportedly currently involved in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Girkin over the years has also tried to provide an alternative version of the accident, in which “no living person was on board the plane, but it flew on autopilot from Amsterdam, where it was loaded with decomposing corpses”. This lie was then “broadcast in all state-controlled media”.

Also on trial are Girkin’s subordinates, namely Sergey Dubinskiy, Oleg Pulatov and Leonid Kharchenko, a Ukrainian who prosecutors said was the commander of a pro-Russian rebel combat unit and took orders directly from Dubinskiy. Pulatov is the only one of the suspects to be represented by defense lawyers at the trial: the lawyers accused the prosecutors of “having blinders”, basing their case on the results of an international investigation into the shooting and ignoring other possible causes. The other accused are instead tried in absentia. Pulatov’s defense team has also sought to discredit the evidence and argued that he did not get a fair trial. In a video recording shown in court, Pulatov insisted on his innocence and told the judges: “What matters to me is that the truth is revealed. For me it is important that my country is not blamed for this tragedy.

The role in the massacre

After establishing that the intercepted phone calls are genuine and not manipulated, the District Court clarified the role of the accused in the MH17 massacre. Kharchenko transported the BUK missile, controlled and protected it. Pulatov acting on the orders of Dubinsky played a decisive role in the creation of a corridor between the Donetsk and the southern border of the Russian Federation. Girkin was responsible for deploying the arsenal and using DPR troops, giving them strategic orders, talking to the Moscow authorities and asking for help to keep fighting. Everyone except Girkin knew how deadly the weapon was. «It cannot be thrown by mistake because it has certain technical requirements and the chances of surviving a hit from it are equal to 0». The court concluded that the missile was launched deliberately. The fact that they thought it was a military aircraft is no justification for criminal liability.

Kharchenko is considered to be co-responsible for the crimes of his subordinates. Dubinskiy was in charge of transporting and guarding the BUK, but ordered his subordinates to do so. He is still considered a co-responsible. Girkin had the major leadership responsibilities. Girkin didn’t know the DPR was holding a missile of that range. Furthermore, he was involved in the attempted cover-up of the MH17 massacre and had previously requested missiles such as the BUK. Girkin has been judged as “a functional author”.

The reactions

The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, reacted to the court’s ruling by saying that “the decision, the first sentence against the perpetrators of the downing of flight MH17, is important and we must make the convicted persons accountable for it is equally crucial , as the sense of impunity leads to new crimes. We must dispel this illusion. Retribution for all the atrocities of the Russian Federation is now as inevitable as it was then.”

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, instead said that Russia “will examine what the Hague established with today’s sentence”.

“The court’s verdict on the MH17 trial was long overdue. It is a good thing that this point has finally been reached. This is another step in the search for truth and justice for the victims and their loved ones”. So Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte via Twitter after the Schipol court ruling. as important as this verdict is, it is not the final conclusion. It’s not the end. All parties still have the right to appeal.”