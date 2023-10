«A gigantic failure for Israel. We have allowed Hamas and Iran to demonstrate that we are weak.” Yossi Melman lift your eyes from images of the hostages taken a Gaza, from the news which in the evening still report shots fired by militiamen in front of houses in numerous villages. “It’s the worst day in our history,” he sighs. And said by a writer and journalist expert in military and intelligence issues, they are heavy words: «The entire state machine has failed: the…

