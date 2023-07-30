Attack on political rally in Pakistan: at least 39 dead and 150 injured in suspected suicide attack (video)

The death toll rises to 39 due to the explosion of a bomb during a political rally in Bajaur, Pakistan. The authorities report it. Dozens of people were killed and more than 150 injured when a bomb exploded during a political rally in Pakistan. The police report. The blast occurred inside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) workers convention in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. JUI-F is the largest political-religious party in the country. “This is a suspected suicide bombing. However, we are in the process of confirmation,” said Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

