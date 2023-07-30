Home » Attack on political rally in Pakistan: at least 39 dead and 150 injured in suspected suicide attack (video)
World

Attack on political rally in Pakistan: at least 39 dead and 150 injured in suspected suicide attack (video)

by admin
Attack on political rally in Pakistan: at least 39 dead and 150 injured in suspected suicide attack (video)

The death toll rises to 39 due to the explosion of a bomb during a political rally in Bajaur, Pakistan. The authorities report it. Dozens of people were killed and more than 150 injured when a bomb exploded during a political rally in Pakistan. The police report. The blast occurred inside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazal (JUI-F) workers convention in Bajaur district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. JUI-F is the largest political-religious party in the country. “This is a suspected suicide bombing. However, we are in the process of confirmation,” said Akhtar Hayat Gandapur, Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

See also  India, Muslim women auctioned online: "They want to silence us"

You may also like

Hollywood Strike Movie ‘Bad Boys 4’ to Release...

Colombian women’s soccer players beat Germany 2:1 at...

Formula 1, Belgian GP 2023: live broadcast from...

Citizenship income, in Palermo and Catania the highest...

Another North American church names Israeli apartheid –...

“Aquamen – Conspiracy Below”: Aquaman’s death.

Niger, assault on the French embassy. Macron: «Immediate...

How a young man was shot in a...

Venezuelan Opposition Divided on Resuming Talks: Machado Questions...

Niger, pro-coup leaders storm the French embassy shouting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy