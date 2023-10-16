Attack on Serbian students in Venice | Info

Last night, a group of Albanians attacked Serbian students who were on an excursion in Venice, and among the attacked students there are also seriously injured.

Source: @erimar via Twenty20

“Novosti” they write that one boy’s head was cut with a glass bottle, and he was being stitched up, while one student is suspected of having a broken rib.

In question are the students of the Dental School in Belgrade, who were intercepted by a group of Albanians when they went to the beach in front of the hotel.

“We are all outraged,” said the mother, whose child is in this group of students, visibly shaken by what happened.

(World)

Share this: Facebook

X

