Attack on Susanna Schlein, the sister of Pd exponent Elly Schlein. During the night, unknown persons set fire to one of the cars of the first councilor of the Italian embassy in Athens: the vehicle was completely destroyed after an explosion.

Awakened by a few barrels in rapid succession, Schlein became aware of the attempt to set fire to a second car, near which a Molotov cocktail was found with a semi-exhausted fuse. The police are carrying out the necessary scientific and investigative surveys.

The Farnesina condemned with the utmost firmness the “serious criminal act” “aimed at the diplomat’s car and home” and expressed closeness and utmost solidarity with Susanna Schlein and her family.

Even the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, on Twitter expressed solidarity with Schlein, announcing that «today I will be in #Athens to meet Prime Minister @kmitsotakis. I will visit the Italian Embassy».

