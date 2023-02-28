Home World Attack with a broken bottle near Bepgrađanka | Info
Two young men were attacked at Beograđanka.

Three unknown persons attacked a young man (23) with a sharp object in Ulica Kralja Milana near Beograđanka, and then they also attacked his friend (26) with a broken bottle and hit him with their hands. Everything happened half an hour after midnight. Both young men were transported to the Emergency Center. The younger man has serious physical injuries, while the older one has minor injuries, and he was sent to the Maxillofacial Clinic. The police are intensively working to identify and find the attackers.

