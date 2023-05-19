attacked a base with 150 Russians – Corriere TV

The Ukrainian armed forces attacked a Russian base on the outskirts of the city, with 150 occupants inside

Reported at least two explosions in the city of Mariupol, occupied by the Russians. The videos on social media and reports from residents report it.

“In the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol,” residents reported tonight of explosions in the suburbs and at the airport, where the invaders’ personnel are stationed. This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, an adviser to the mayor of the city, quoted by Ukrainska Pravda. “We know of three powerful explosions that Mariupol residents heard, the enemy should have suffered significant losses,” he specified. Mariupol, which has become an important staging post for Russian forces in southern Ukraine and a transit point for Russian military convoys, it has not been affected since the end of February.