Attacked Giuseppe Conte: the leader of the 5 Stars hit during a rally

World

The leader of the Five Star Movement was attacked this afternoon during an electoral event in Massa

The leader of the Five Star Movement Giuseppe Conte was attacked this afternoon in Massa. During an election event a protester approached the former prime minister and hit him in the face. The man approached Conte pretending to shake hands with the leader of the Five Stars, but as soon as he had the opportunity he hit him in the face, blaming him on the containment measures during the Covid.

“When you assume a government responsibility, you make difficult decisions in times of great difficulty for the whole country, as happened during the pandemic. You cannot please everyone even though you work for the good of all“. Giuseppe Conte’s comment shortly after the attack suffered.

“The gentleman who attacked me, who is a convinced no vax, demonstrated with his violent gesture that this type of abuse is committed by irresponsible people. If we had followed their directions we would probably be a completely destroyed community today. Dissent is legitimate, but this violent demonstration goes beyond the democratic context”.

5 maggio – 17:41

