The building of the Italian consulate in Barcelona was defaced last night by unknown persons. At the same time, the car with the diplomatic license plate of an official of the Italian embassy in Berlin was set on fire. The two attacks take place a few months after the one against Susanna Schleinnumber two of the Italian embassy in Athens, later claimed by Greek anarchists in connection with the case of Alfredo Cospito.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation communicated in a note that “yesterday evening unknown persons broke the window of the building where the Consulate General is located in Barcelonasmearing a wall of the entrance to the building”. Furthermore “yesterday, a Berlin, the car with the diplomatic license plate of a diplomatic official in service at the Italian Embassy was also set on fire”. The Farnesina explains that “the local police forces carried out the necessary scientific and investigative findings. In both cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported.”

The foreign minister Antonio Tajani, immediately informed, “personally and immediately contacted the Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate in Barcelona to express their solidarity and asked that full light be shed as soon as possible on the dynamics of these criminal acts”, continues the note. The minister ordered the immediate launch of procedures for verifying and strengthening the diplomatic offices and personnel involved.