Attacks grandmother and granddaughter and throws them to the ground, then flees: the video of the violence in Bordeaux. The prefect: "A suspect arrested"
Attacks grandmother and granddaughter and throws them to the ground, then flees: the video of the violence in Bordeaux. The prefect: “A suspect arrested”

An attack of “rare violence”. This is how the prefecture of New Aquitaine and the Gironde defined the attack on a 73-year-old woman and her 7-year-old granddaughter, which took place on the afternoon of 19 June in Bordeaux. The images of the violence, shot by an intercom camera, are making the rounds on the web: the grandmother and granddaughter are on the threshold of a door when a black man approaches. The 73-year-old thus tries to close the door, but the man quickly manages to block the closure with his foot. The moments that follow are excited: the aggressor throws violently grandmother and granddaughter on the sidewalkseems to take something and, according to reports The Parisian, tries to kidnap the child. Then, perhaps frightened by the barking of the 73-year-old’s dog, he runs away.

According to reports from the prefecture, a suspect for the attack was arrested: he is a homeless person in the city. He is charged with trespassing, attempted kidnapping and assault.

