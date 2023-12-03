attacks in Gaza, deaths, news and more

US Defense Secretary calls protection of civilians ‘imperative’ for Israel as Palestinian death toll rises

The United States is increasing pressure on Israel to do more to protect civilians following the resumption of combat operations in Gaza.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin reaffirmed this Saturday that US support for Israel is “non-negotiable” in remarks at a forum in California, but also emphasized that the protection of civilians in Gaza is crucial to long-term success. of Israel against Hamas.

“I learned a thing or two about urban warfare during my time fighting in Iraq and leading the campaign to defeat ISIS… the lesson is not that you can win in urban warfare by protecting civilians. The lesson is that in urban warfare you can only win by protecting civilians,” Austin said.

“You see, in this type of fight, the center of gravity is the civilian population. And if you push them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat.

“I have repeatedly made clear to Israel’s leaders that protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza is both a moral responsibility and a strategic imperative,” he added.

Israel was bombing Gaza after a fragile truce collapsed this Friday in which dozens of hostages were freed.

Austin’s comments echo those of US Vice President Kamala Harris, who said earlier Saturday that “too many innocent Palestinians have been murdered.”

He added: “As Israel pursues its military objectives in Gaza, we believe Israel must do more to protect innocent civilians.”

Increasing number of victims: Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 15,207 people and injured at least 40,652 more, Dr. Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza, said Saturday. At least 70% of those murdered are women and children.

Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian enclave caused rampant shortages of food, fuel and medicine, overwhelming the medical system and leaving 2.2 million Gazans at risk of dehydration and starvation.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimated that around 1.8 million people have been displaced in Gaza since October 7. Human rights organizations have said Israel’s attacks on civilians constitute a war crime, as does their forced evacuation.

(CNN’s Sam Fossum contributed reporting.)

