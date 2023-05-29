Attacks on employees of Zvečan municipality Info

In front of the municipality of Zvečan, the Kosovo police used tear gas against local self-government employees.

Izvor: rts/printscreen

In front of the municipality of Zvečen, the Kosovo police used tear gas against employees of the local self-government, who were previously missed by KFOR members. whose forces have been deployed in front of and around the local self-government building in Zvečan since this morning.

KFOR soldiers are armed with long pipes and equipment for breaking up demonstrations. Employees of the local self-government in Zvečan passed the first cordon of KFOR soldiers and no one stopped them. They managed to get to the municipality building and tried to enter it, but the Kosovo police stopped them at the very entrance.

The employees tried to enter the building several times and the police used tear gas. They gathered around the municipality building, in the immediate vicinity, and the police established a cordon of special officers equipped with equipment to break up demonstrations at the very entrance.

The police deployed special forces at all major intersections in the north of Kosovo. The situation is tense. Schools are closed. The situation has been tense since early morning in all places in the north of Kosovo and Metohija due to an unusually large number of members of the police and KFOR.

On Friday, May 26, after an attempt by citizens from the north of Kosovo and Metohija to prevent the police from entering the municipal premises in Zvečan, Zubin Potok and Leposavic, clashes occurred, in which the police used tear gas, smoke and shock bombs. Several Serbs were injured, and the Kosovo police entered the municipal buildings and brought the Albanian mayors into them.

(MONDO/RTS)