Attacks on FC Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradović Sports

Black and white issued a statement and defended their spokeswoman.

The spokeswoman of the Partizan Football Club, Biljana Obradović, continuously suffers insults and attacks on social networks, and they urgently need to stop. On this occasion, FK Partizan announced and appealed to the authorities to take all measures so that everyone who sends such messages, threats and attacks would be discovered and prosecuted. We are transmitting the club’s announcement in its entirety:

“Due to the cowardly, morbid and frequent attacks and threats on social media against the club’s spokesperson, a wonderful man and a great professional – Biljan Obradović, FK Partizan issues a statement: We strongly condemn and despise this type of communication with anyone, especially with a person who does not what she didn’t deserve. Even if there are people who are dissatisfied with the club’s events and results, they have absolutely no right to express their frustrations and heal personal complexes in such a down-to-earth and cowardly way.”

“We call on the competent authorities and institutions of the Republic of Serbia to take all measures within their competence so that these cowards and primitives are discovered and prosecuted, and punished most severely. FC Partizan fully stands by its spokeswoman, a wonderful person and a great professional – Biljana Obradović”.

