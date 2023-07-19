Home » Attacks on FC Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradović Sports
World

Attacks on FC Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradović Sports

by admin
Attacks on FC Partizan spokeswoman Biljana Obradović Sports

Black and white issued a statement and defended their spokeswoman.

Source: MN Press

The spokeswoman of the Partizan Football Club, Biljana Obradović, continuously suffers insults and attacks on social networks, and they urgently need to stop. On this occasion, FK Partizan announced and appealed to the authorities to take all measures so that everyone who sends such messages, threats and attacks would be discovered and prosecuted. We are transmitting the club’s announcement in its entirety:

“Due to the cowardly, morbid and frequent attacks and threats on social media against the club’s spokesperson, a wonderful man and a great professional – Biljan Obradović, FK Partizan issues a statement: We strongly condemn and despise this type of communication with anyone, especially with a person who does not what she didn’t deserve. Even if there are people who are dissatisfied with the club’s events and results, they have absolutely no right to express their frustrations and heal personal complexes in such a down-to-earth and cowardly way.”

“We call on the competent authorities and institutions of the Republic of Serbia to take all measures within their competence so that these cowards and primitives are discovered and prosecuted, and punished most severely. FC Partizan fully stands by its spokeswoman, a wonderful person and a great professional – Biljana Obradović”.

See also  Japan The Japanese are still opposed to hosting the Olympics

You may also like

the presentation of the new shirt on 21...

South Korea’s Heavy Rainfall Causes 16,000 Evacuations, 13...

Beyond the Parthenon the Athens of the invisible

Udinese – Today we take to the field,...

Udinese market – Becao flies to Türkiye /...

Singapore Takes First Place in 2023 Henley Passport...

A partner who pushes me to realize my...

Traditional crafts and the creativity of children in...

Over 36 Hours and Four Kidnapped Officials: Inmates...

French President Macron Successfully Blocks American Economist from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy