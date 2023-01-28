Listen to the audio version of the article

Two Italian diplomatic offices in the crosshairs of violence and vandalism in the last few hours, in Barcelona and Berlin. Acts on which the Rome prosecutor’s office will now investigate.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation communicated in a statement that «yesterday evening (Friday) unknown persons broke the window of the building where the Consulate General is located in Barcelona, ​​smearing a wall of the building’s entrance’» . Furthermore, also yesterday, “in Berlin, the car with the diplomatic license plate of an official on duty at the Italian Embassy was set on fire”, more precisely the first councilor Luigi Estero.

The Farnesina explains that «the local police force carried out the necessary scientific and investigative surveys. In both cases, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Immediately informed, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani “personally and immediately contacted the Embassy in Berlin and the Consulate in Barcelona to express his solidarity and asked that full light be shed as soon as possible on the dynamics of these criminal acts”. the note continues. The minister ordered the immediate launch of procedures for verifying and strengthening the diplomatic offices and personnel involved.

The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni also intervened on the events. «I have sent my solidarity – declared the premier – and that of the Italian Government to the first adviser of the Italian Embassy in Berlin, Luigi Estero, for the attack that caused the fire of his car in the German capital. Added to this episode is the violation of our Consulate General in Barcelona with acts of vandalism. The Government is following these new cases of violence against our officials and diplomatic representations with concern and attention”.

Embassy Berlin had asked for higher supervision

In recent days – according to Ansa – the security personnel of the Italian embassy in Berlin had asked the local police to increase the surveillance measures of the premises of the diplomatic headquarters. The hypothesis that the intelligence is working on is that of a link between the attack and anarchist groups, mobilized this week in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, a prisoner under the 41bis regime who is on hunger strike.