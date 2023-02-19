Defendants who claim to be in prison during the hours of triple homicide, conflicting versionsthe shadow of torture on the testimonies of the accused and dossiers never provided by Kinshasa to the civil parties. There is all this, in addition to the difficulty of finding official and reliable information, behind the chaos which is unleashed on the Congolese process to the six defendants, one of whom is a fugitive, for the killing of the Italian ambassador Luke Attanasioof the escort carabiniere Victor Iacovacci and the World Food Program driver Mustapha Milambo. Despite all this, she was summoned on March 1st the final hearingafter which the ‘truth’ of Kinshasa on the ambush that on 22 February 2021 caused the death of the two Italians and the Congolese driver will be made official.

The shadow of torture

There are six people on trial in the Democratic Republic of Congo for the attack on the convoy of Pam in which Attanasio, Iacovacci and Milambo lost their lives. You are like the components of the commando also identified by the magistrates of Rome who requested the indictment of the deputy director of the UN agency in the country, Rocco Leoneand its security officer, Mansour Rwagaza. However, there are only five who ended up on trial in Kinshasa: one of them, the one who is considered the leader of the gang, Amos Mutaka Give it to us alias Aspiranthas lost track of itself.

The accusations against them, after the arrests that took place at different times, are mainly based on confessions collected in the first interrogation by the Congolese investigators. Confessions immortalized in various videos in which the defendants are seen Fortune Hippopotamus, Great Uncles, Issa Seba Nani, Amidu Sembinja Babu e Marco Prince Nshiminama admit his responsibilities, with the latter having been indicated by more than one member of the commando as the one who pulled the trigger of the Kalashnikov who killed Attanasio and Iacovacci. Testimonies soon disavowed by those directly involved. The reason: “They were extorted by torture”.

And it is precisely on the verification of these accusations that the last hearings of a trial based almost exclusively on admissions then retracted were concentrated. From the examination of the footage, according to sources from the Farnesina hear from Ilfattoquotidiano.it, however, no evidence would emerge that would suggest violence, even for the “calm” with which the men would have admitted their responsibilities. The defense lawyers do not agree, according to which the marks on the face of one of the defendants are evident.

The mystery of Kiboko’s incarceration

There are not only the allegations of torture to fuel doubts about the conduct of the process. An example of this is the case of Bahati Kiboko, one of the six defendants. The man claims to have passed in jaila Gomathe weeks leading up to the triple homicide and having been released only on the morning of 22 February 2021, just as the assault on the Pam convoy in which the three victims were traveling was taking place. In support of his version, which would make it impossible for the prosecution to place him at the site of the ambush, several weeks ago his lawyers filed a prison document. Document which, however, the prosecution considered to be false, asking to be able to receive the file concerning the defendant from the prison of the city of North Kivu. If so, it would be one disastrous defensive strategywith the defendant exposed by his lawyer to a heavy denial.

It is at this point that the story, according to what was collected by Ilfattoquotidiano.it, take a winding road. According to reports from foreign ministry sources, the Court of Kinshasa did not request the documentation on Kiboko’s release directly from the prison of Goma, but decided to delegate the analysis of the dossier to the court of the capital city of North Kivu: “A formal question was put to the Court of Goma which forwarded a written report on the matter drawn up on the basis of the results of the examination of the records of the Goma prison – they say – At the hearing it was read out and the document was included in the file and handed over to the defense attorneys”. This document, they conclude, would prove that Kiboko’s release is not dated February 22, 2021, but a month earlier, on January 22.

What is strange, however, are the ways in which this conclusion was reached. First of all, we do not understand the need to instruct the local court to provide a report to the court of the capital based on an official file concerning a detainee, when the verification of Kiboko’s claims could have been done simply by obtaining the prison records. Furthermore, as in Italy, also in the Rdc at the moment of the release of a prisoner a release order which must be countersigned by the person concerned. This is the only document capable of removing any doubts about the veracity or otherwise of the defendant’s statements. But it is unclear whether this was attached to the report sent by Goma.

Congo’s obstructionism

The whole proceeding, which will see its conclusion on March 1, pending the final decision of the Court, has from the outset also brought out the obstructionism of the Congolese institutions against the Italian state and the Attanasio family. The Farnesina, as well as the ambassador’s parents, have decided to form a civil party in the process. This move, in addition to making them a directly involved subject, was intended to lead to theacquisition of all documentation to find out on what elements the accusation against the six defendants is based. Elements that could also be valuable in the event of a possible indictment for Leone and Rwagaza in Rome. But the file, despite requests, was never delivered to the Italian state or to the family’s lawyers. As explains a Ilfattoquotidiano.it the lawyer Rocco Curcio, who represents Attanasio’s parents, the Congolese authorities have been asked several times to provide all the documentation regarding the trial of the six defendants, but the requests have not been successful. Also for this reason, the lawyer turned directly to the government, specifically to the undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Alfredo Mantovano (who did not respond to the request for clarification by the Fatto.it): “Mantovano assured me that if they received the documentation from Kinshasa they would inform me and send it to me – he tells Ilfattoquotidiano.it – More than a month and a half has passed since that promise, but we still haven’t received anything. They say that no dossier has arrived from the Congo”. More political than legal: faced with an obstructive government, such as that of the Democratic Republic of Congo, it is necessary for the Italian counterpart to assert its international weight in the name of a right which is currently being denied. Efforts made are evidently still not enough.

