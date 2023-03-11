In the ongoing trial in Kinshasa against the six accused for the death of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, the Italian State – a civil party and for some time engaged internationally against capital punishment – has asked for the accused to be sentenced to prison as an alternative to the penalty of death. The request was notified during today’s hearing dedicated to the defense argument. This was learned from the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo where last Tuesday the prosecution of the military tribunal had asked for the death penalty for the five Congolese in prison and a sixth fugitive.

The defense has asked for the acquittal of all six accused in the trial for the killing of the ambassador Luca Attanasio, the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver Mustapha Milambo underway in Kinshasa. The request was made arguing that the six did not commit the crime or in any case there are doubts about their responsibility. However, the prosecutor immediately replied that there are no doubts about the responsibilities of the defendants on the basis of the detailed confession reports in which each one describes his or her role.