Home World Attanasio: Italy is asking for prison and not the death penalty
World

Attanasio: Italy is asking for prison and not the death penalty

by admin
Attanasio: Italy is asking for prison and not the death penalty

In the ongoing trial in Kinshasa against the six accused for the death of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, the Italian State – a civil party and for some time engaged internationally against capital punishment – has asked for the accused to be sentenced to prison as an alternative to the penalty of death. The request was notified during today’s hearing dedicated to the defense argument. This was learned from the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo where last Tuesday the prosecution of the military tribunal had asked for the death penalty for the five Congolese in prison and a sixth fugitive.

The defense has asked for the acquittal of all six accused in the trial for the killing of the ambassador Luca Attanasio, the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci and the driver Mustapha Milambo underway in Kinshasa. The request was made arguing that the six did not commit the crime or in any case there are doubts about their responsibility. However, the prosecutor immediately replied that there are no doubts about the responsibilities of the defendants on the basis of the detailed confession reports in which each one describes his or her role.

See also  Alok Sharma, president of Cop26: "This decade will be crucial in deciding our future"

You may also like

For peace in Ukraine, the current UN General...

Car emissions, Monday summit in Strasbourg of the...

Udinese wins again and hooks up with Juve,...

Alba Morena, interview in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Bakhmut, Prigozhin in showdown with Russian military leaders

Clash of right-wingers and liberals in Britain |...

First League Round 18 Krupa beat Rudar in...

“Good show, the boys gave it their all”

Race for mayor, “United centre-right, Messina and the...

Empoli-Udinese | The official formations: starting shirt for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy