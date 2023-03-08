Listen to the audio version of the article

The military prosecutor’s office of the Democratic Republic of Congo has requested the death penalty for the six men on trial in the Kinshasa-Gombe court for the assassination of the Italian ambassador Luca Attanasio, killed on February 22, 2021 together with the carabiniere who acted as his guardian escort Vittorio Iacovacci and the World Food Program driver Mustapha Milambo. Capital punishment, recalls the newspaper Young Africa, can be imposed for cases that threaten national security, but has not been applied for 20 years and tends to be commuted to life imprisonment. The victims, said the military prosecutor, Bamusamba Kabamba, were “kidnapped, dragged deep into the forest before being executed”.

The Prosecutor’s Office: Members of a criminal gang

Five of the six defendants are in custody, the sixth is on the run and is being tried in absentia. The charge hanging over their head is that of “murder, criminal conspiracy, illegal possession of weapons and ammunition of war”. The blitz that cost the lives of Attanasio, Iacovacci and Milambo took place during an ambush near the Virunga National Park, in North Kivu: one of the provinces most affected by militias violence, with at least 120 groups counted in a known area for its extraordinary natural wealth.

The prosecution described the defendants as members of a “criminal gang” initially interested in the kidnapping of the ambassador to request a million-dollar ransom. The accused, in handcuffs in January 2022, have always denied their own confessions, claiming that they spoke under torture. The civil party lawyers are asking on behalf of the Italian Embassy in the DRC to convict all the defendants, as well as damages of 60 million euros in the name of the diplomat’s father. The defense arguments are expected on March 11, before the final sentence is issued.

Attanasio, asked for the death penalty for 6 accused

The riots in Kivu and the DRC

More than two years after the events, gray areas remain in the reconstruction of the blitz that cost the lives of Attanasio, Iacovacci and Milambo, which took place in one of the most tumultuous areas of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Kivu region, divided into North and South, is known as much for the concentration of highly sought-after raw materials from the tech industry (such as coltan) as for the proliferation of armed gangs that feed on their contraband. Kivu Security Tracker, a portal that maps violence in the area, counted at least 19,853 victims from 2017 to today, compared to more than 7,000 “accidents” of various kinds. Tensions have become even more explosive with ongoing guerrilla warfare between Congolese security forces and M23 rebels, a militia Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi believes is funded by Rwanda.