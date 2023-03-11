Home World Attanasio murder: Italy asks for prison and not the death penalty
In the ongoing trial in Kinshasa against the six accused for the death of Ambassador Luca Attanasio, the Italian State – a civil party and for some time engaged internationally against capital punishment – has asked for the accused to be sentenced to prison as an alternative to the penalty of death. The request was notified during today’s hearing dedicated to the defense argument. This was learned from the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo where last Tuesday the prosecution of the military tribunal had asked for the death penalty for the five Congolese in prison and a sixth fugitive.

The father: we are against the death penalty

“Adding death to death serves no purpose. If not to bring more pain. We are against it, Luca would have been against it”: said the father of the Italian ambassador killed in Congo in 2021, Luca Attanasio, in an interview with Corriere della Sera, commenting on the request by the Kinshasa prosecutor’s office for the death sentence of the 6 men charged with the murder. “We are against the death penalty. Our Constitution, our civic sense, our Catholic education say so. They are the same principles with which our son identified. Capital punishment will never alleviate the pain of our family» affirms Salvatore Attanasio, father of the diplomat killed together with the driver Mustapha Milambo and the carabiniere Vittorio Iacovacci in circumstances that have not yet been fully clarified.

“The prosecutor in Congo – he recalled – argued that it was not an ambush or a degenerate kidnapping attempt, as reconstructed initially, but a real and proper execution”. In the event, he observes, there would also be a principal. «On May 25, in Rome, a preliminary hearing is scheduled for two employees of WFP (the UN World Food Program which had organized the expedition during which Luca Attanasio was killed, ndr): I trust – concludes the father – that many clarifying aspects can emerge».

