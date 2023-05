First hearing in the Tribunal of Rome for the murder of the Italian ambassador Luke Attanasio and the policeman Victor Iacovaccivictims of an ambush in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on February 22, 2021 together with the World Food Program (WFP) driver Mustapha Milambo.

The Italian government did not appear in the courtroom, as widely expected. So he did not appear as a plaintiff as the Attanasio and Iacovacci families had hoped.