This is how Pope Francis defined him during his recent trip to the Democratic Republic of the Congo. And while justice trudges, the memory of the ambassador, killed on 22 February 2021 near Goma, remains alive. “Luca served the state with humanity,” says his wife

Two years have passed since the murder of the Italian ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo Luca Attanasio, the carabiniere who accompanied him, Vittorio Iacovacci, and their driver, Mustapha Milango, killed on February 22, 2021 near Goma, in North Kivu. Their convoy, made up of two World Food Program (WFP) vehicles, was attacked by armed men whose identity and purposes are still not entirely clear, despite the fact that the trial in Kinshasa is nearing its conclusion and steps have been taken forward also by the Italian justice system. The Rome prosecutor’s office, in fact, closed the investigation by attributing the responsibility to a group of bandits asking for $50,000. It also issued a request for indictment for manslaughter against two officials of the World Food Program, Rocco Leone, deputy head of mission in the DR Congo, and Mansour Rwagaza Luguru, security officer in North Kivu, on which the Gup will comment next May 25th. Up to now, both have taken refuge behind diplomatic immunity.

Meanwhile, the trial against the alleged perpetrators started in Kinshasa in October 2022 has reached its final stages. The last hearing is, in fact, scheduled for 1 March. However, the whole process was characterized by gaps, contradictions, inexperience, testimony probably coerced by force, bureaucratic red tape… Also on the Italian side we were confronted with many difficulties and obstacles, with various letters rogatory letters that did not receive an answer and the impossibility for the Ros to go to Goma to inspect the places of the attack and view the cars involved.

Sower of peace

But beyond the trial and the legitimate desire for justice repeatedly reaffirmed even by family members, what still remains alive of Ambassador Attanasio is above all the grateful memory of all those who knew him in the DR Congo and beyond. Including the many missionaries with whom he had dined the evening before the attack in Goma and to whom he had always devoted much attention and solidarity.

He also remembered it Pope francesco in his recent visit to the country, calling him a “sower of hope”. “Their sacrifice will not be lost,” said the Pontiff, as he listened visibly saddened to the testimonies of the victims of the violence in the east of the country. Pope Francis himself, however, was unable to travel to Goma, as originally planned, due to worsening security conditions. In the capital of North Kivu he should have celebrated Mass not far from the place where Attanasio, Iacovacci and Milango were killed.

«The Pope’s visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo – commented Attanasio’s widow, Zakia Seddiki – is a great message. A concrete message of hope for a suffering people who need a symbol of peace and spiritual help. With all my heart, I pray next to the Pope and I hope he brings serenity to people’s hearts to forget weapons and violence”.

She also recalled the spirit that animated her husband, a man of institutions, but also of faith, who interpreted his role as a mission of closeness to everyone, Italians and Congolese. A mission that she herself continues to carry out through the “Mama Sofia” association, especially for the children and women of the DR Congo, to give substance to her “her ideals of peace, justice, solidarity among peoples. Luca has left us all, especially the young, the prospect of dreaming, of making a choice and of being part of the institutions, of serving the State which is a task that can be done with humanity”.

Who was the ambassador Luca Attanasio

Born in Limbiate, in the province of Monza-Brianza, on May 23, 1977. After graduating from Bocconi in Milan in business administration, in 2001 he won the competition in diplomacy and in 2003 he was appointed probationary secretary of the legation in the diplomatic career. Confirmed in office from 29 September 2004, he had entered the private secretariat of the Undersecretary of State and then, in 2006, appointed commercial secretary in Bern. In 2010 the transfer to Casablanca with console functions. After returning to the Farnesina as Head of the Secretariat of the Directorate General for Globalization and Global Issues in 2013, he returned to Africa in 2014 as First Secretary in Abuja, Nigeria, for a short assignment, where however he returned as an adviser in 2015. In Kinshasa he was appointed Charge d’Affaires on 5 September 2017, and then confirmed as Charge d’Affaires with Letters, in January 2019. For his humanitarian commitment, in October 2020, he had received the Nassiria Peace Prize.