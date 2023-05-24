Attanasio, why doesn’t the government join the trial as a civil party? Chigi fears economic and political consequences in his relationship with the UN

On the one hand there is the need to give the families of the victims truth and justice on the triple homicide by the Italian ambassador in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Luke Attanasioof the escort carabiniere, Victor Iacovacciand the World Food Program (WFP) driver, Mustapha Milambo. On the other hand, however, there are the diplomatic and economic relations between the Italian State and the UN agencies that oppose, invoking immunity, the request for the indictment of their employees, Rocco Leone e Mansour Rwagazaaccused of manslaughter e omitted precautions by the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office. It is in this balancing act that the government of Giorgia Meloni moved by deciding, according to the latest rumors collected by Ilfattoquotidiano.it and despite the protests of family members and associations following the case, of do not form a civil party on the occasion of the preliminary hearing scheduled for the morning of Thursday 25 May. Even if, in fact, the State is the injured party in this affair: the victims of the ambush of 22 February 2021 on Route Nationale 2 between Goma e Rutshuru they were two servants of the Republic in the exercise of their duties.

As told by the ambassador’s father, Salvatore Attanasio, al Fatto Quotidiano, many reassurances came to the family from various institutional and governmental circles. Words that have not been translated, however, into concrete acts in view of the hearing. Sunday was the foreign minister, Antonio Tajanito provide an answer to the question: “What to do will be decided on Attanasio in the interest of the country and of the truth, the process goes on and we will protect the national interest in the best possible way”. Evidently, to date, the national interest says that the best choice is not to go into conflict with the United Nations appearing as a civil party in the process.

Strictly speaking, however, the choice of the Meloni government is in contradiction with the very interests of the state, namely those of guaranteeing truth and justice for its citizens and, in this case, killed servants. This is confirmed by the different approach taken with respect, for example, to the process that took place in Congo against the six alleged perpetrators of the ambush. On that occasion, Italy joined the civil party in the trial. So what are the differences between the two procedures? The accused persons, in addition of course to the charges: on the one hand you are Congolese nationalson the other two PAM employeesa United Nations agency which has its headquarters in Rome, as well as the entire sector ‘food‘ of the UN which also includes the Fao and theExpressionwithout forgetting the important Pam logistics hub Toasts. The fear of the executive is that the filing of a civil action could go against article XIII of the Washington Accords of 1951 which confers on FAO officials “immunity from jurisdiction of any kind for spoken or written words and for all acts performed in the exercise of their functions”. Therefore, appearing as a civil party could represent a violation of this agreement.

And it is precisely from WFP and the FAO that pressure has come to guarantee it the immunity for its employees: several letters have been sent in these two years in which the risk has been highlighted that the attitude of the Rome Public Prosecutor’s Office, in charge of the investigations, could “damage a long and positive cooperation tradition and mutual support between FAO, Pam and the Italian government”. It is not difficult to imagine that, in addition to official communications, there were also meetings between government and UN leaders. By the way, Tuesday Ilfattoquotidiano.it asked Minister Tajani for an interview to clarify any discussions with the representatives of the United Nations, but at the time of writing the Farnesina did not give his availability.

However, they also go hand in hand with international agreements opportunity issues which the government will certainly have evaluated. It remains to be understood how the United Nations can exert pressure on the executive in order to safeguard the position of its employees and, consequently, its image. A cooling of diplomatic relations between the parties, for example, would have political implications. Italy hosts the headquarters of the so-called Roman pole of the United Nations (FAO, WFP and Ifad) and this gives the country international weight, bearing in mind that we are talking about one of the most relevant subsystems for the development cooperation action of the UN system. In fact, the Roman Pole deploys over a third (35.2%) of the entire amount of expenditure of the United Nations in Africaaccording to a study by Center for the study of international politics (Cespi) dating back to 2014.

Furthermore, in the event that it comes to an open confrontation which does not exclude the withdrawal, even partial, of some agencies from the Italian territorythe implications would also be of an economic nature. According to the same study, the presence of the three agencies of the Roman branch of the UN in Italy guarantees the country an inflow of money from hundreds of millions of dollars. The first reference index is that relating to shop assistants wins on all contracts of procurement. In this regard, taking into consideration the numbers of 2011, Italy paid a total of 304.7 million dollars as a donor, while the Italian system obtained 423.3 million in contracts.

To these benefits are added those relating to the presence of Italian staff in agencies. In the Roman Pole these represent almost a third of the total. In purely economic terms, this “translates into a rough and conservative estimate of $100 million a year (using an average salary of $80,000). To these figures are added those relating to the‘inducedi.e. the expenses that these employees incur in Italy: “Based on the data of the Place to Place survey conducted byInternational Civil Service Commission (ICSC) in 2010 – continues the report -, on average 84.5% of disposable income (in reality, the survey refers only to professional) is spent in the host country. The estimate is of a contribution to the Italian economy of 500 million dollars spent in one year”.

Finally, there is the item relating to the turismo or, in any case, to out-of-pocket expenses incurred in Italy during short stays by visitors eh participants in meetings and conferences organized in Rome by the Polo agencies. Added to these are “a series of opportunities e intangible benefits or not immediately accounted for which equally represent an important benefit to be valued”, such as “cultural initiatives and awareness, local, national, regional and global, university lectures and seminars held by experts from the Roman agencies, fundraising campaigns, concerts and other cultural events. A last important asset to be exploited is represented by partnershipssuch as the experiences of collaboration with Italian universities, the State (in particular for statistical training activities) and with other expressions of civil society”. Benefits, however, difficult to quantify economically.