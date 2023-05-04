Attempt to assassinate Putin or fabricated accident?Targeting Kremlin statement | Politics | Al Jazeera

The attack by two drones on a Kremlin building in central Moscow, the capital, has raised questions about whether the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin was an American goal or whether the incident was fabricated to achieve a goal behind it of?

Washington announced through its Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that it was trying to test Moscow’s allegations that Ukraine tried unsuccessfully to assassinate Putin. Asked whether the U.S. would criticize Ukraine if it decided to attack Russia on its own in response to Moscow’s attack, Blinken said, These are decisions Ukraine must make about how to defend itself.

Speaking at a Washington Post forum, Blinken explained that he was skeptical of everything the Kremlin announced, adding, “I’ve seen reports of drone strikes on the Kremlin, but I can’t Verified in any way, we simply don’t know.”

fake attack

Jonathan Akuff, an expert at the National Security and Intelligence Studies Unit at the University of Carolina, believes that the announcements on the issue so far have not been verified.

Akuff added, “When they first showed the video of the attack on the Kremlin, the British broadcaster BBC tried hard to verify the authenticity of the video, but could not corroborate any of the allegations made by the Russian media, because all of this is now under the control of President Putin’s regime. Down.”

Akuff explained that the Russians had the following four motives for the attack:

The incident, which made it look like the Ukrainians were attacking Russia, has emerged as evidence that the Russians continue to violate international law by indiscriminately attacking Ukrainian infrastructure and civilians.

If part of NATO believes this, it will weaken the alliance’s unity in supporting Ukrainians.

If the Biden administration believes that the Ukrainians have attacked the Kremlin, some members of the administration may harden themselves not to supply Ukraine with long-range land-attack missiles. These weapons have been in high demand among Ukrainians since the beginning of the war.

The attack’s timing, which coincides with Russia’s celebration of Victory Day on May 9, lends weight to claims that the attack was a Russian conspiracy, as it allows Putin to continue to claim Russia is defending its interests.

Akuff said the short video he saw did not provide any indication that it was an assassination attempt on Putin, or even an attack on the Kremlin. He explained that it is very difficult to kill Putin with drones. “This is only possible if the attackers have accurate information about their exact location, and the Kremlin is a vast place, it’s a huge complex of buildings, many of which are completely bulletproof,” he said.

He pointed out that the only way the Ukrainians could hope to achieve something like this was if they had instant, real-time intelligence sharing with the United States, and that didn’t happen. Washington has opted not to share information about the location of senior Russian military leaders with Ukrainians out of fear that more U.S. involvement could escalate the conflict.

crazy idea

On the other hand, US foreign policy expert William Woolforth said there was no confirmed information about who did it, and raised the possibility that Russia did it deliberately to motivate its people to support the war .

“If Ukraine is really behind this attack, given the slowness of the drones, the fact that the Ukrainian border is about 500 kilometers away, and the capabilities of Russian air defenses and everything they do to defend the Kremlin,” Wolffors said in an interview with Al Jazeera. measures, which is very surprising.”

Wolffors continued, “The idea that they’re trying to assassinate Putin is crazy because he’s never actually been to the Kremlin and usually prefers to work from his home outside Moscow, and the Kremlin is so big. I hope one day We’re going to get the full story of what happened.”

dangerous move

Defense expert Michael Baker told Al Jazeera, “It’s not impossible for Ukraine to attack the Kremlin as a propaganda victory, but maybe not to assassinate Putin. However, I don’t think Russia is telling the truth.”

Baker noted that President Biden’s administration “wouldn’t encourage that kind of action because of the fear of escalation. And killing the leader of a nuclear-armed country is a very dangerous step.”

On the other hand, Matthew Wallen, chief executive of the American Security Project (ASP), a think tank specializing in military affairs, believes that there is not enough information to determine who is responsible for the unmanned penetration of the perimeter of the Moscow Kremlin. The machine is responsible. It is unclear whether these were Ukrainian drones, drones launched from Russian territory by Russian dissidents or Ukrainian agents, or some kind of fake attack.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Warren said, “Obviously, Ukraine may have the ability to reach Moscow, if they are Ukrainians, it is not clear that other than a symbolic demonstration against the overthrow of the Russian government before the May 9 celebration of Victory Day. What else can a small drone achieve.”

call for assassination

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has called for the assassination of Russian President Vladimir Putin after the fighting broke out in Ukraine, saying it may be the only solution to end the crisis caused by Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Speaking on Fox News and repeating his remarks on Twitter, Graham stressed that he was looking forward to a figure like Brutus, or German officer Klaus von Stauffenberg, who was responsible for the assassination of Yu One of the men of Lius Kaiser, who planned a failed attempt to assassinate Adolf Hitler in 1944.

But if Putin disappears, is there a clear line of succession? Robert Pearson, a professor of international relations at West Point Military Academy, replied, “Like most dictatorships, Putin’s Russia has no heir and no designated successor. This is the dilemma of dictators. Although Putin may hope to retire one day and enjoy his Billions of dollars without worrying about governing, but the only way he can keep himself safe is to stay in power.”