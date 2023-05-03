Attempted assassination of Putin Info

As the Kremlin claims, Ukraine attempted to assassinate Vladimir Putin.

Izvor: Youtube/Printscreen/Russian Military Capability/sputnikportal.rs/screenshot

Russia accused Ukraine of trying to kill Vladimir Putin with drones during the night. A video appeared on social networks showing a small cloud of smoke rising over the Kremlin early this morning.

The Kremlin announced that it was a “planned terrorist act”, the Russian state news agency RIA reported, and the Guardian reported. He stated that two drones were used in the attack, but the Russian defense disabled them. “Putin was not injured, and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings,” the Kremlin announced.

“On Wednesday night, the regime in Kiev attempted to attack Russian President Vladimir Putin’s residence in the Kremlin using a drone“, the announcement states. “Two drones are directed towards the Kremlin. As a result of the timely actions of the army and special services with the use of radar systems for warfare, the drones were disabled,” the Kremlin added.

It is reported that there were 2 clappers in the Kremlin that nightpic.twitter.com/bd4xCjeLGL — Serhii Sternenko ✙ (@sternenko)May 3, 2023

RIA reported that Putin was in Novo-Ogaryev, outside Moscow, at the time. “The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it deems appropriate,” they add at the end. Zelenski spoke up and said: “We did not attack Putin, let the services that are in charge of such situations solve it.”

