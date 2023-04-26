Attempted assassination of Vladimir Putin | Info

The German Bild published the details of the alleged assassination of Vladimir Putin with a drone!

The Ukrainian secret service tried on Sunday to kills Russian President Vladimir Putin with a kamikaze dronethe German Bild reports. The assassination attempt failed, but the Russian authorities are keeping the attempt a secret. The UJ-22 drone took off in Ukraine on Sunday afternoon – it is Ukraine’s most modern medium-range drone of up to 800 kilometers. His target was allegedly a newly built industrial park near Moscow, located 500 kilometers from Ukraine.

Ukrainian activist Yuriy Romanenko, who is said to have close ties to Kiev’s intelligence services, said in a letter claiming responsibility: “Last week, our intelligence officers received information about Putin’s trip to the Rudnevo industrial park. Accordingly, he flew is our kamikaze drone, which flew through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park”.

Several private Russian media reported the crash of a UJ-22 drone near the village of Voroskogo, east of Moscow. The place of the fall is about 20 kilometers east of Rudnevo Industrial Park.

The lawn was painted green in preparation for the arrival of#Putinin Moscow’s Rudnyovo industrial park.#RussiaIsCollapsing#RussiaIsATerroristStatepic.twitter.com/NrlmPVo9dE — Sonja Eftimovska (@sonjaeftimovska)April 23, 2023

The footage shows that there were 30 C4 explosive blocks with a total weight of 17 kilograms on the drone. M112 explosive charges are used by, among others, the US Army and the Canadian Armed Forces. But did Putin really want to visit the industrial park at the time of the planned assassination? Putin’s personal correspondent in the Kremlin, Pavel Zarubin, said on Sunday morning that the president plans to “visit an industrial park in Moscow”. He did not say when exactly the visit should take place.

It is unclear whether the Russian head of state wanted to visit the industrial park on Sunday or only on Monday – for security reasons, Putin’s visits are sometimes carried out a day before they are announced.

Ukraine therefore could not be sure whether the visit would take place on Sunday or Monday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday: “Russian President Vladimir Putin is in the Kremlin. The head of state is not planning any major public events.

