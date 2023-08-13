Home » Attempted theft in the seat of the Justice of the Peace, forced padlock and door at the entrance on via Spinuzza
World

Attempted theft in the seat of the Justice of the Peace, forced padlock and door at the entrance on via Spinuzza

by admin
Attempted theft in the seat of the Justice of the Peace, forced padlock and door at the entrance on via Spinuzza

by palermotoday.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Attempted theft in the seat of the Justice of the Peace. The thieves tried to enter by forcing the padlock and the door located in via Salvatore Spinuzza, behind the main entrance in via Cavour. The padlock was found torn off, but the thieves were unable to break in. The policemen intervened and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Attempted theft in the seat of the Justice of the Peace, forced padlock and entrance door of via Spinuzza appeared 6 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermotoday.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  A Sarajevo football player threw the ball into the field and walked in the derby against Željezničar | Sports

You may also like

Mancini has resigned as coach of the national...

Udinese – One week at the start, Sottil...

Kudryavka (curly-haired bitch), book review (2023)

Aleksa Radanov got married and went for pizza...

K2, Norwegian climber accused of letting a Sherpa...

Hawaii, the governor visits Lahaina destroyed by fires...

Fires in Hawaii, the death toll rises to...

In Argentina there are primaries

Leading Candidates in Ecuador’s 2023 Presidential Elections Revealed...

5.1 magnitude earthquake in Crete: no damage to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy