Attorney General Reveals Details of Operation Leading to Capture of Alleged Kidnappers of Luis Manuel Díaz

With at least eight teams potentially in the bidding for the services of Shohei Ohtani, it could be a long time until we know who the Japanese will be playing with from 2024.

However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be rumors and predictions until a new deal is in place.

Here’s a rundown of the latest we know about Shohei Ohtani’s free agency:

Over six seasons with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani has become baseball’s biggest superstar and arguably the sport’s greatest player. But his stay on the team could have come to an end.

Ohtani is a free agent and there is sure to be strong competition for his services, with a mega-contract as the first requirement to sign him. Of course, few picked the Angels to sign Ohtani during the 2017-2018 offseason. And they did it.

November 10: A summary of the latest rumors

Although Feinsand said he has heard noises surrounding teams like the Cubs, Giants, Red Sox and Mets, the Dodgers are still considered the “clear favorite.”

ESPN’s Buster Olney is on the same page. Olney said he heard from a person within the Dodgers organization who implied that the president of operations Andrew Friedman is “obsessed” with Ohtaniand will do whatever it takes to secure the 29-year-old superstar.

It’s been just over three days since free agency began, but one player has become the center of attention above any other at the General Manager Meetings: Shohei Ohtani.

There has already been a lot of talk about which teams would go after the Japanese phenomenon, with the Dodgers, Giants, Mets, Red Sox, Angels, Mariners, Rangers and Cubs as the main contenders to acquire Ohtani's services this winter.

For almost a year, rumors have rained on the Dodgers and Shohei Ohtani, a free agent for the first time in his Major League career.

This week at the MLB General Managers’ Meetings, Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes touched on the topic… or at least as much as he could, given the executives’ secrecy surrounding negotiations with a particular player.

There is one name that rings more bells than the others in 2023-24 free agency, of course. That name is Shohei Ohtani and speculation about his next team will circulate every day until the multifaceted Japanese star signs with a new club.

Ohtani’s team from 2018 to 2023, the Angels, has not been ruled out as a destination for the now free agent. The general manager of the Anaheim team, Perry Minasian, touched on the topic during the MLB General Managers Meetings this week.

Are the Dodgers willing to go all out to sign Shohei Ohtani?

