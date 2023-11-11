Home » Attorney General Reveals Details of Operation Leading to Capture of Alleged Kidnappers of Luis Manuel Díaz
Attorney General Reveals Details of Operation Leading to Capture of Alleged Kidnappers of Luis Manuel Díaz

Attorney General Reveals Details of Operation Leading to Capture of Alleged Kidnappers of Luis Manuel Díaz

The attorney general, Francisco Barbosa, provided details of the operation that led to the capture of four men accused of kidnapping Luis Manuel Díaz, father of Colombian National Team player, Luis Díaz. The kidnapping occurred on October 28 in Barrancas (La Guajira). The Police, along with a specialized team of prosecutors and the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), were able to apprehend three of the alleged kidnappers in Maicao (La Guajira). One of the suspects, Yerdinson José Bolívar Bolívar, alias Arenca, was captured on October 31 in Barrancas (La Guajira). These arrests are in connection to a criminal group known as ‘Los Primates’ and are linked to the ELN, according to the Prosecutor’s Office. The suspects will be charged with crimes such as simple kidnapping, extortion, and theft. The investigation revealed their alleged involvement in planning and carrying out the kidnapping of the soccer player’s parents. Justicia Editorial will continue to follow this case closely.

