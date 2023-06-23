Home » Attrape-FLE – I am or I have? – Mondolinguo
Download and print the fifth Attrape-FLE game to play with the verbs to be and to have and the structures associated with these verbs!

Am I hungry or am I hungry? Am I late or am I late? Not always easy for our learners to choose the right verb! With the Attrape-FLE game, which is a speed game played with totems (foam balls, water bottles, etc.), your learners will have to choose the right verb to associate with the card drawn!

In the PDF you will find the rules of the game and the cards to play. You can create your own totems.

The game board is available as a bonus.

Good game, Tiphanie 🙂

Please do not distribute the PDF directly on your site or a sharing platform. If you would like to share this resource, please embed the direct link to this page. Please do not modify the content of the PDF without my permission.

